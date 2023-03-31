News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Peak District: Rescue operation launched after injured elderly walker found on Millstone Edge

A rescue operation was launched this week after an injured elderly walker was found at a popular Peak District beauty spot near Sheffield.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 31st Mar 2023, 11:08 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 11:09 BST

A group of young men were reportedly hiking under Millstone Edge, close to the Surprise View Car Park off Hathersage Road as it was getting dark on Wednesday (March 29) when the came across an injured elderly walker.

Volunteer group Edale Mountain Rescue Team shared in a post on their Facebook page how they were asked to attend the scene to help while emergency services mounted a response.

As it happened, the team was returning from a separate call out that evening after being called to a severe injury at the popular Chatsworth House, and able to respond quickly.

Volunteer group Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called out to Millstone Edge in the Peak District near Sheffield on March 29 after a group of young men came across an injured elderly walker. (File Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
The post online reads: “As team members were returning from the previous job, we quickly had first team members and a team doctor on scene.

“The walker was treated for their injuries, which appeared to be an isolated wrist injury, and was stretchered to the waiting ambulance and conveyed for further treatment to Sheffield Northern General Hospital.”

Millstone Edge is one of the most popular walking destinations in the Peak District for Sheffield residents but is inaccessible to land ambulances.

EMRT say they were called out at around 7.24pm, and photos show how it was dark outside by the time they arrived at the scene to help the elderly walker.

The post reads: “Well done to the young men who looked after the walker and called for help.”

