Sheffield PCSOs praised for detaining suspected dealer found with Class A drugs, cash, two phones and hunting knife 

Two Sheffield PCSOs have been honoured for their efforts to detain a suspected dealer found with Class A drugs, hundreds of pounds, two phones and a hunting knife.

PCSOs Craig Holmes and Lee Gould were patrolling Highfield following reports of drugs dealing in the area when they spotted a teenage boy peddling behind the Children’s Centre on Shoreham Street.

Sheffield's District Commander, Stuart Barton, praised PCSOs Craig Holmes and Lee Gould for their efforts to detain a suspected drug dealer

Acting on local information that dealers were selling drugs behind the centre, the PCSOs approached the venue from both directions and when PCSO Holmes was spotted by the suspect mid-deal the teenager ran off into the path of PCSO Gould.

The boy was detained at the scene and was found to be carrying a hunting knife, 50 wraps of Class A drugs, two phones and £600 in cash.

He was arrested by a police officer alerted to the incident and was later released under investigation after being quizzed.

PCSOs Holmes and Gould have been honoured for their efforts with a ‘Commander’s Commendation’.

Presenting them with their awards, Chief Superintendent Stuart Barton said: “As a result of this incident you have demonstrated exemplary dedication, professionalism and commitment to your role, putting yourself in harm’s way in order to detain the offender and prevent crime taking place in the area you serve.”

PC Gould has since passed his police assessment to become a warranted police officer.