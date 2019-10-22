Sheffield Parkway re-opens after crash which caused tailbacks to M1
The Sheffield Parkway has re-opened after an earlier crash led to queues stretching back to the M1.
The inbound carriageway was closed earlier this morning after a multi-vehicle collision close to Nunnery Square.
South Yorkshire Police said a woman suffered a medical episode behind the wheel of her car and then crashed into three other vehicles, including a taxi.
The collision led to severe delays for buses caught up in the tailbacks.
Nobody is believed to have been seriously hurt.