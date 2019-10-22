Sheffield Parkway re-opens after crash which caused tailbacks to M1

The Sheffield Parkway has re-opened after an earlier crash led to queues stretching back to the M1.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 10:35 am
Updated Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 10:36 am

The inbound carriageway was closed earlier this morning after a multi-vehicle collision close to Nunnery Square.

CRIME: Man and woman wanted by South Yorkshire Police after man is seriously injured in taxi rank assault

South Yorkshire Police said a woman suffered a medical episode behind the wheel of her car and then crashed into three other vehicles, including a taxi.

The Sheffield Parkway has re-opened after an earlier crash

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Pictures reveal extent of damage to Sheffield house struck by skip lorry in 'targeted act'

The collision led to severe delays for buses caught up in the tailbacks.

COURT: 'I'm lucky to be alive' - victim tells court, as Sheffield man who subjected her to horrific beating and 'left her for dead' is jailed

Nobody is believed to have been seriously hurt.