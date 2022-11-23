Sheffield Parkway: Police called out to major road last night out of welfare concerns for man
Police were called out to a major Sheffield road last night out of concern for a man reportedly walking along the dual carriageway.
Squad cars on blue lights were spotted on the busy Steel City route at around 7.45pm yesterday (November 22), leading some residents to believe there had been an accident.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said they were on the scene out of concern for the safety of a man walking on the road. He was found and taken home safely.