Sheffield Parkway: Police called out to major road last night out of welfare concerns for man

Police were called out to a major Sheffield road last night out of concern for a man reportedly walking along the dual carriageway.

By Alastair Ulke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Nov 2022, 11:10am

Squad cars on blue lights were spotted on the busy Steel City route at around 7.45pm yesterday (November 22), leading some residents to believe there had been an accident.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said they were on the scene out of concern for the safety of a man walking on the road. He was found and taken home safely.

Police were called out to reports of a man walking along Sheffield Parkway at night on November 22. He was taken home safely by officers.
