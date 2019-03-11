Sheffield parkour sessions aimed at reducing youth nuisance saved thanks to cash windfall  

Have your say

Community leaders are jumping for joy after parkour sessions - that were introduced to reduce youth nuisance in a city suburb – have been saved from potential closure.

The weekly classes were launched a year ago in Lowedges in a bid to keep children occupied during the evening and to combat the temptation to cause trouble in the street.

Councillor Bob Pullin with youngsters and the cheque at the Parkour session.

Despite being hailed as a runaway success attracting dozens of youngsters each week, the popular sessions were due to close down at the end of February due to a lack of funding.

But after South Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Dr Alan Billings, saw the good work being done he pledged to release funding to keep them going.

He presented a large cheque to project leaders and youngsters for £4810, which should ensure the classes keep going for at least the next six months.

Lowedges councillor Bob Pullin, who helped to set up the classes, said he was pleased to see that Dr Billings “appreciates the needs and the value of these courses for the Batemoor, Greenhill, Jordanthorpe and Lowedges students and young adults.”

He added: “The parkour students, parents, organisers and tutors were all surprised and impressed when Dr Billings came to present his cheque in person.”

Parkour involves athletically jumping from one obstacle to another and is regarded as a growing sport in the UK.

The courses are held at The Michael Church in Lowedges.

Junior classes for children up to the age of 13 are held on Mondays between 4.15pm and 5.15pm.

Senior classes, for youngsters aged 14 to 19, take place on Thursdays 4pm to 5pm.

It is free to attend.