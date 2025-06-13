A 16-year-old boy is in police custody today after another boy of the same age was slashed near a Sheffield school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Sheffield Park Academy at 11.39am today ( June 13) after a 16 year-old boy was assaulted and suffered a slash wound.

NW | NW

Parents received a text informing them of the news, two hours later at around 1.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A mum with a child at the school said: "I got the text just after 1.30 and went to the school just after 2pm and there were other parents arriving too.

"It was calm around the police cordon but some parents were panicking and asking at the gate to be let in to collect their children.”

She said: "More and more started turning up.

"I felt like school was a safe space so let my child stay but I can understand why some were panicking. It's not usual to have a police cordon outside the school."

Another parent, who did not wish to be named, said: “The receptionists told me that it would be an unauthorised absence if I took my child out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She said that everything was under control but as I stated to her, she can’t guarantee my child’s safety after they have left school.”

The Star contacted Sheffield Park Academy for comment and a spokesperson for the school said: “Parents were advised there was a minor incident that took place outside the school today, which the police are investigating. The school day operated as normal while the situation was managed appropriately.”

The school sent out the following text to concerned parents following the incident:

“Please be aware, there has been an incident outside of school which is being dealt with by Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please do not be concerned as school is operating as normal."

Following the incident, a 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

He remains in police custody.

It is reported a 16-year-old boy was assaulted and suffered a slash wound to his hand, which isn't thought to be life-threatening.

The boy has been taken to hospital where he remains.