Parents of students at Sheffield Park Academy received a text alert this afternoon after police cordoned off an area directly opposite the school following an attack.

A 16-year-old boy suffered a slash wound in an incident on Beaumont Road North, near Sheffield Park Academy, Manor.

The boy has been taken to hospital and an arrest has been made over the incident.

Part of Beaumont Road North is cordoned off and under police guard this afternoon.

Officers are also patrolling the area at least two police vehicles are stationed nearby.

School officials have reassured parents that Sheffield Park Academy remains fully operational and there is no cause for concern regarding student safety.

But some parents have started to arrive early to collect their children.

Earlier today, parents received the following message from the school:

"Please be aware, there has been an incident outside of school which is being dealt with by Police.

“Please do not be concerned as school is operating as normal."

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police told The Star: “Today (Friday, June 13) at 11.39am we were called by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service to reports of an injured boy on Beaumont Road North in Sheffield.

“It is reported a 16-year-old boy was assaulted and suffered a slash wound to his hand, which isn't thought to be life-threatening. The boy has been taken to hospital where he remains.

“A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm. He remains in police custody.”