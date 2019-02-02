Sheffield parents’ heartbreaking account of the damage ‘just one stab wound’ can do 

The parents of a Sheffield man whose life was ‘ruined’ when he was stabbed in an unprovoked attack are urging people across the city to drop the knife.

The Sheffield dad was stabbed in the back by a member of a gang who launched an unprovoked attack on the man and his girlfriend outside a pub near where they live in the city.

The Star launched its Drop the Knife campaign in 2018, when nine people in South Yorkshire were killed in stabbings; and countless more were seriously injured

The man’s parents have chosen to remain anonymous while the police investigation into the attack continues, but have spoken to The Star in a bid to highlight the long-lasting damage ‘just one stab wound’ can do.

His mother said: “He collapsed within three minutes of being stabbed. My son lost 10-and-a-half pints of blood, and had to have a massive blood transfusion.

“He’s had internal bleeding, they’ve damaged his pancreas, his liver and he’s lost half a kidney,” she said.

The man’s injuries were so severe that he remains in hospital several weeks after the attack took place.

“It’s absolutely devastated the entire family, we can’t believe this has happened on our doorstep. It’s ruined his life, and ours, we haven’t been back to work since this happened. He’s barely seen his little girl since this happened, because he doesn’t want her to be scared when she sees how ill he is in hospital.

“He’s absolutely mortified that something like this could happen to him, he’s never been in trouble or even been in a fight before,” she said.

The man’s parents say that while their son vaguely knew one of the gang members, they do not believe the incident was ‘targeted’ and say ‘if it wasn’t him they would have just stabbed someone else’.

“Please just stop carrying knives, put them down. You don’t only ruin your victim’s life, but yours as well, when you stab someone,” said the man’s mother, adding: “We didn’t think knife crime is something that could ever affect our family. It was something you read about happening in other city’s like London, but I think knife crime has really got out of hand over the last 12 months.”

The man’s parents say they believe more ‘on-the-beat’ police officers and tougher sentences, for both using, and carrying, a knife may help to tackle the issue in Sheffield.

“CCTV in other parts of the city, outside the centre, would help.

“Having longer sentences might make people stop carrying knives. I think people should be sentenced to a minimum of five years, just for carrying a knife,” said the man’s father.

The man’s parents say they support The Star’s Drop The Knife campaign.

To report a crime call South Yorkshire Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.