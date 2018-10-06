Sheffield ‘one of safest cities’ report divides opinion

A report which names Sheffield as one of the safest places to live in the UK has divided opinion.

Sheffield was ranked 12th overall for risk-free living in a study by price comparison site Compare the Market.

It analysed factors such as crime, property age and ground movement, A&E response times – as well as doctors per person in the locality - and the frequency of thunderstorms.

But after a spate of seven fatal stabbings in Sheffield this year alone, Star readers questioned the authenticity of the figures.

Many took to Facebook to make their voices heard.

Gareth Jones said: “Really? Not taking into consideration the number of recent knife attacks and shootings!”

Rebecca Louise added: “What? Never felt more unsafe in this city.”

Bev Smith asked: “Is this have in a laugh? How many stabbing and shooting in last couple of weeks?”

And Rita Smith said: “Tell that to all the people that have been assaulted, robbed, burgled, stabbed shot.

“I don't think they would agree.”

But some struck a more optimistic note.

Andrew Grice said: “Everyone going on about all the terrible stuff that has happened recently, it isn't unique to this city unfortunately, it is most cities in the country.

“Still love this place and always will.”

The overall data is broken down into four parts – crime, weather, healthcare and property allowing comparison of each city within the chosen category.

Sheffield ranked within the top 10 best cities for low crime rates, with an average of 198 cases per 100, 000 of population.

However, when looking at healthcare services the city does not fair as well, with residents waiting on average 5.53 minutes for an ambulance.

Sheffield is also at high risk of thunderstorms and has one of the highest average house prices across the 30 cities studied, coming in at £163,005.