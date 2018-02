Have your say

This patterned machete with a 13-inch blade, as well as a quantity of cannabis, was recovered from a vehicle that was travelling through an area of Sheffield last night.

The vehicle was stopped by patrolling officers in Shiregreen.

A spokesman for Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Officers on patrol in Shiregreen last night have recovered a quantity of cannabis from a vehicle along with this patterned machete! #stopknifecrime #droptheknife"