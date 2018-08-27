Sheffield officers commended for tackling masked raiders armed with machete

Two police officers have been commended for tackling members of a masked gang who raided a Sheffield convenience store armed with a machete.

During a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court in July, Kyle Bayliss, 31, and Connor Roulson, 21, were jailed for a combined total of eight years for their role in an aggravated burglary at the One Stop Shop in Hatfield House Lane, Shiregreen.

Connor Roulson, 21 (left) and Kyle Bayliss, 31, were jailed for a combined total of eight years for their role in an aggravated burglaryat the One Stop Shop in Hatfield House Lane, Shiregreen

CCTV footage from the shop shows the two men breaking into the premises at around 10pm on May 29 this year, before attempting to steal alcohol and cigarettes. Student PC, Dell Owen, is seen to tackle Bayliss, before forcing him to the ground and administering pava spray.

A short time later, PC Ben Hawley confronts and detains Roulson, who had attempted to stash his machete in the shop.

Both officers have now been commended for their bravery.

Chief Constable Stephen Watson in commending the officers, said: “The CCTV shows the enormous amount of determination and courage demonstrated by the officers in the face of criminals who were clearly prepared to use weapons and violence to achieve their aims.

“Every day our officers face danger to protect the safety and quality of life of others. This courage and selfless act should not go without recognition.”

Roulson, of Shiregreen Lane, Wincobank pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and possession of a blade, while Bayliss, of Hucklow Road, Firth Park pleaded guilty to a single charge of aggravated burglary in connection with the incident.

Judge Rachel Harrison jailed Bayliss for four years, eight months and Roulson for three years, four months.

She told the pair: "This was a terrible offence committed at a shop where you knew staff would be locking up. It was committed against those who provide a vital community service by working in that shop."



