Sheffield off-road biker caught carrying knife

An off-road biker was caught carrying a knife when he was stopped by police officers in Sheffield.

The rider, who was using a pit bike on land running alongside the Jordanthorpe Parkway, Jordanthorpe, was stopped by members of South Yorkshire Police's off-road bike team.

The police off-road bike team on Dyche Lane, Jordanthorpe, Sheffield

Officers on bikes were working alongside the police mounted section, traffic officers, dog handlers and neighbourhood bobbies in a crackdown on crime in Lowedges and Jordanthorpe when they stopped the rider of the pit bike on Tuesday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Tuesday saw the team in the Lowedges and Jordanthorpe area of Sheffield joining our mounted colleagues, road policing group, dogs and neighbourhood team.

"Despite the police presence we stopped a pit bike on land adjoining Jordanthorpe Parkway.

"The rider was issued with a police reform act warning on this occasion.

"A stop and search was also conducted and a small knife seized from the person.

"With knife crime such an issue this is a reminder, please do not carry weapons. Carrying a knife is never the answer - knives take lives and if you carry a knife you risk being sent to prison and increase your chances of being seriously injured or killed."