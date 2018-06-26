Sheffield OAP loses around £700 in rogue traders scam

A warning has been issued by Yorkshire Windows managing director Ian Chester against bogus callers after an OAP client in Sheffield was duped out of around £700.

The pensioner who lives in the Halfway area of Sheffield was recommended by friends to use Rotherham and Dronfield based Yorkshire Windows when he decided he wanted a new composite rear door to his garage.

Ian Chester, managing director of YorkshireWindows has issued the warning after a client was robbed of around 700

He paid a £77 deposit and was awaiting confirmation of a start date for the project when a team of rogue tradesmen turned up at his home and, believing them to be the Yorkshire Windows experts, he allowed them to go ahead with the work.

It was only when, several days later, the genuine Yorkshire Windows surveyor called round to take measurements for the new composite door and the client complained about the shocking levels of workmanship that the deception was uncovered.

Instead of the new composite door he he had ordered, the cowboy tradesmen had simply placed a sheet of cheap plastic over the existing wooden door - and left with around £700 in cash.

Both the police and a local branch of Age Concern were alerted by Yorkshire Windows once they had found out what happened.

The bogus callers also took a key to the dodgy door lock, meaning they could return at any time, so Yorkshire Windows supplied and fitted the composite door that had been ordered originally for free.

“I was disgusted that anybody could have done this a gentleman of over 80 who is living alone and was clearly confused by what had happened,” said Ian.

“Whoever they were, they had plenty of time while doing their botched job to see that the garage was full of gardening equipment and tools and because they took a key away with them they could have returned and taken everything.

“The most disturbing thing is that they took around £700 in cash when they spent no more than £20 on a piece of cheap plastic which they simply glued to the existing door.

“There was no question that we were going to give the gentleman what he ordered and not charge him anything.

“We have not only our reputation but also the reputation of the whole window and door industry to think of.

“The people who did this are just the dregs of society, praying on vulnerable people and we hope that, with the little information we were able to give to the police, they will face justice very soon.”