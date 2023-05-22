Sheffield nurses scoop awards

Nurses from Cygnet Hospital Sheffield were recognised for their outstanding care and compassion at an annual nursing awards ceremony.

Karen Johnson (left) presents Stacey Burgess with her award

Two nurses scooped awards and were recognised alongside other nurses from across Cygnet health and social care services for their outstanding care and compassion at the company’s annual nursing awards.

Cygnet Hospital Sheffield, on East Bank Road, offers a low secure service for women and CAMHS services for male and female adolescents over three distinct wards.

The Cygnet Nursing Conference and Awards took place at the National Motorcycle Museum in Birmingham where the company also launched its’ two-year nursing strategy.

Karen Johnson (right) presents Junior Sibanda with her award

Award categories included Nurse of the Year, Support Worker of the Year, Compassionate Leader of the Year and Diversity and Inclusion award.

Clinical Team Leader at the hospital Junior Sibanda, won the Diversity and Inclusion award for her role in promoting the work of the multicultural network.

After winning the award, she said: “I love my job as a nurse because we make sure we get our patients to a position where they can live a fulfilled life in the community. Seeing progress in someone’s life is really rewarding.

“Being an ambassador for the multicultural network is about ensuring everyone is included and that we promote Cygnet values in the work we do. I feel really happy to win this award in recognition of that.”

Stacey Burgess, Ward manager for Pegasus ward, won the Nurse Innovator of the Year award.

Pegasus Ward recently become CAMHeleon accredited which promotes Child and Adolescent Mental Health (CAMHS) ward best practice and the things that really make a positive difference to young people, identifying small changes that have a big impact.

“I’m incredibly shocked, I can’t wait to take the award back to Team Pegasus,” said Stacey. “We have built a team of amazing people who love their job and we push to get the best out of everybody.”

Junior and Stacey were presented with their awards by Karen Johnson, Senior Vice President of Universal Health Services.

Nominating Junior, the team at Cygnet Hospital Sheffield, part of the Cygnet Health Care division, said: “She is caring, respectful, full of integrity and she empowers the team. She respects people’s culture and loves everyone irrespective of the age, colour and nationality. It’s really great working together with her. She supports us and makes our work easier.

“She helps teams to appreciate different cultures and their rich traditions.”

The event was held in person for the first time since before the pandemic. Exploring the theme of Excellence in Clinical Leadership, and hosted by David Wilmott, Director of Nursing, it was a day to celebrate the best of nursing staff and care at Cygnet.

Dr Tony Romero, CEO of Cygnet Group, said: “Our nurses are the core, the heart of everything we do. When everybody’s at home, when everybody’s distracted, our nurses are there doing the right thing, when nobody’s watching, for our patients.

“They are the ones that join us together and we need to be so thankful. It is thanks to our nurses and the quality of their care that people improve.