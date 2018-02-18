Sheffield nursery praised after being rated as 'Good' by Government inspectors

Staff and children at a Sheffield nursery are celebrating after being rated as 'Good' by Government inspectors.

Sunshine Day Nursery, run by Sheffield Teaching Hospitals in Broomhill, has been praised by Ofsted.

The nursery, based on Beech Hill Road at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, was rated as ‘Good’ in all areas of inspection: effectiveness of the leadership and management; quality of teaching, learning and assessment; personal development, behaviour and welfare and outcomes for children.

The nursery has seen positive change after it's previous inspection said it 'Requires Improvement'.

Inspectors praised the nursery for 'carefully matching activities to children's needs and interests' and staff develop very positive working partnerships with parents. They ensure daily communication and regular sharing of children's progress.

The nursery was also praised for there 'effective system' for the recruitment and induction of staff - ensuring staff are well qualified and suitable to care for children.

Ofsted officials said the nursery wasn't outstanding yet because on occasions, 'staff can be over enthusiastic' with their questioning and this 'does not always focus fully on extending and challenging children's learning'.

Hazel Nodder, nursery childcare services manager, said: “We are thrilled to read so many positive comments in our most recent Ofsted report. Our team work immensely hard and it’s great to see that their passion and enthusiasm has been recognised and rewarded in such a way. Our focus now is to continue to offer exceptional care and education to our families who we pride ourselves on working very closely with.”

“We understand the importance of parents feeling completely confident that their child or children are happy, safe and given the opportunity to flourish, allowing them to focus on their job role in Sheffield Teaching Hospitals. We recognise that an on-site nursery is a great asset for our NHS staff here at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and will continue to support them in achieving a healthy work-life balance.”