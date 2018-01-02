Sheffield nightclub where five men were stabbed to remain closed for next seven days

A Sheffield nightclub will remain closed for the next seven days as police continue to investigate a New Year's Eve brawl in which five men were stabbed.

Two men were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and a further three were left with superficial stab wounds following the violent incident at Crystal nightclub in Carver Street at around 2.20am on January 1, 2018.

During a hearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court this afternoon, an application from South Yorkshire Police to adjourn the closure notice for seven days was granted by magistrates - effectively closing the bar to the public for the next week.

Representing South Yorkshire Police, James Ketteringham, told the court that the force was applying for the adjournment in order to allow for investigations into the incident to continue, to establish whether the club had acted in a 'negligent' manner and to discuss the matter with their licensing team.

He said: "Bottles in the nightclub were used as weapons and there was a possible sighting of a knife"

Mr Ketteringham added that there was a 'real risk of further violence taking place over the next seven days' if the adjournment was not granted.

Christopher Grunert, representing Crystal, said the incident was of an 'unprecedented nature' the like of which had never been seen throughout the club's 13-year history in the city.

Mr Grunert added that 'proper search facilities' were in place at the club.

"As a responsible operator we have agreed to the police's request to meet with the police to assist with investigations which are still in the early stages," said Mr Grunert.

He told the court that Crystal would be receptive if it is found that 'lessons could be learned' from the incident.

The closure notice will remain in place until 2pm on Tuesday, January 9, when the case will be back before Sheffield Magistrates' Court to decide whether the club can re-open or if a further adjournment or additional closure notice should be granted.

The two men taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries were described as being in a 'stable' condition on Monday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed no arrests have been made in connection with the mass-stabbing at this time.