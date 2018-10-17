Sheffield nightclub turned ‘upside down’ for Stranger Things Halloween party  

A Sheffield nightclub is getting to the spirit of Halloween – by hosting an event inspired by hit Netflix TV show Stranger Things.
The sci-fi drama follows a group of teenagers in a fictional American town during the 1980s as they investigate reports that scientists have created an alternative dimension called ‘The Upside Down’ full of monsters and demons.
Cafe Totem, based in Furnival Gate, is now paying homage to the show by hosting a Stranger Things night on Halloween, Wednesday, October 31, from 8pm onwards.
The club posted on their Facebook page: “For one night only, Sheffield’s newest indie hub is being turned upside down into a Stranger Things-themed house party.
“With plenty of red cups, games of beer pong, you’ll feel like you’re at Steve’s house party. Best thing about it? It’s free entry.”