Sheffield nightclub to show Elf on huge screen - complete with maple syrup cocktails

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.

It's one of the most iconic lines from one of the most festive films ever made and, tonight it will be shown on a huge screen at the Leadmill.

The historic Sheffield nightclub is going full Christmas by screening the Will Ferrell classic on its big screen as well as serving some appropriate treats.

Customers can get their hands on maple syrup and candy cane cocktails, popping candy popcorn, magical candy canes and free Santa hats.

More than 500 people have said that they are interested in the event on Facebook but only the final few tickets are still available.

The screening will start at 7.30pm tonight and tickets can be bought here.