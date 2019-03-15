Sheffield nightclub suspension lifted after triple stabbing

A Sheffield nightclub’s suspension has been lifted following a triple stabbing, but conditions have been imposed.

Cocoon in the city centre was made the subject of a licensing review after three men were injured in what police described as an ‘altercation’ during the early hours of Sunday, February 17.

Emergency services outside Cocoon nightclub in Sheffield city centre after violence flared last month

Members of Sheffield Council’s licensing sub-committee yesterday agreed to lift the suspension which had been imposed following the incident, subject to conditions being met.

The council was not able to provide details of those conditions at this time.

Members of the press and public were excluded from the meeting, and further details of what happened that night have not been disclosed.

Emergency services were called to the venue on Holland Street, close to West Street, shortly before 4am on the morning of the incident.

Police said two men, aged 29 and 22, were taken to hospital with serious injuries after being found with puncture wounds to the upper body, and both men had since been discharged.

A third man, aged 23, was treated for a stab wound to the hand and was discharged that day.

One man was arrested on suspicion of four counts of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH), and was released on police bail.

It is not known whether the attacks happened inside the venue or on the street outside.

The summary licensing review by Sheffield Council was held after a senior police officer said it was their opinion that ‘the premises are associated with serious crime or serious disorder or both’.

The club was briefly ordered to close last June, following a brawl which left two people needing hospital treatment for minor injuries.

A DJ booked to play at the club that night said there had been 20 men throwing glass bottles at each other but the club claimed that while someone had thrown something at some other customers there ‘certainly’ weren't that many people involved.

Anyone who saw what happened in the most recent incident, or who has any information, is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 184 of February 17.