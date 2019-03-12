Sheffield nightclub Reflex will finally close its doors on Saturday and they’re having a huge farewell closing party.

News broke in November 2018 that plans had been submitted to transform the 80’s nightclub into a Slug and Lettuce bar.

Reflex on Holly Street in Sheffield.

The nightclub, owned by The Stonegate Pub Company, revealed last month that it would be closing on Saturday, March 16 to make way for the chain restaurant.

Reflex will now hold a huge closing down party over the St Patrick’s Day weekend to bid farewell to the city and its thousands of loyal customers.

The bar posted: “From around 60 bars when the brand first started to be in the remaining 9 reflex’s in the country, Reflex Sheffield is proud to be part of the iconic brand. Since 2003 we’ve opened our doors to thousands of customers and each one of you have made Reflex what it is today.

After our flares bar closed it’s doors for the last time around 5 years ago, now Reflex must do the same.

“Our owners the Stonegate pub company are investing in our worn-out insides and refurbishing us into another well loved brand Slug and Lettuce.

“Reflex will always have a special place in our hearts and we hope it will for the customers too.

“The 80’s bar will close its doors for the last time on Saturday 16th of March. We hope you can join us for one last time...”

Expect giant confetti cannons, Club Tropicana style inflatables and Fizzeco giveaways with free entry before 10pm.

The Stonegate Pub company owns a number of bars and pubs in Sheffield, including The Bessemer, The Graduate, Popworld, Walkabout and The Cavendish.

Slug and Lettuce is another of the company’s more successful pubs with numerous sites already across the country.