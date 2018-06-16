Sheffield nightclub ordered to close after violence flares

Have your say

A Sheffield nightclub has been ordered to close after violence flared overnight.

A fight broke out at Cocoon on Rockingham Street, in the city centre, in the early hours of this morning.

South Yorkshire Police said a number of people became involved in the brawl, which is believed to have resulted in two people needing hospital treatment for minor injuries.

Police today issued the nightclub with a 24-hour closure order, meaning it must remain shut until that time period has elapsed.

Detectives have appealed for anyone who was at the club last night or witnessed the disorder to get in touch.

Cocoononly opened in February in a vacant unit of the Rockingham Street Q car park off West Street.

Its Facebook page described the venue at the time as a champagne bar representing the 'quintessence of luxury' for revellers.

* Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 60 of June 16. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.