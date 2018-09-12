Sheffield nightclub Corporation to re-open tonight after stabbing

A Sheffield nightclub is to re-open tonight after a man was stabbed there yesterday.

Corporation confirmed today that the venue will re-open its doors to clubbers tonight after closing in the wake of a knife attack in the early hours of yesterday.

A man was stabbed at Corporation in Sheffield city centre yesterday

VIDEO: Moment drunk driver made shocking U-turn on M1 motorway which killed dad of four in horror crash

An 18-year-old was stabbed in his chest at Corporation on Milton Street in the city centre at around 1am yesterday.

SHEFFIELD SHOOTING: Everything we know so far

He was in a serious but stable condition at first but is now said to be recovering well.

CRIME: Man arrested over stabbing and robbery in Sheffield suburb

A 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder remains in police custody today.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.