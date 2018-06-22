Sheffield nightclub boss Peter Stringfellow laid to rest at 'woodland burial site'

Sheffield-born 'King of Clubs' Peter Stringfellow has been laid to rest at a woodland burial site followed by a star-studded wake at his West End nightclub.

National newspapers are reporting that the nightclub owner - who died after a cancer battle aged 77 earlier this month - was laid to rest following an intimate funeral service at Green Acres in Buckinghamshire yesterday.

The service was followed by a wake at his famous Covent Garden club in London, which was attended by family members and a galaxy of stars.

Journalist Piers Morgan was among the guests at the bash alongside actresses Claire Sweeney and Julia Keys - as well as Mr Sringfellow's third wife Bella, who donned white gowns for the party.

A friend told the Daily Express: 'It's a remarkable decision for him to have made when his professional ambience for 60 years was always rock and roll.

"He wasn't a churchgoer so it would have been a bit hypocritical given his naughty lifestyle for him to spend eternity in a churchyard.

"It's also going to be a lovely focal point for his children. He became a devoted family man and his last wish was for a green funeral."

After leaving college at the age of 15, the Pitsmoor-born star took a string of jobs before finding his calling as a nightclub promoter.

In 1962, he began renting St Aidan's Church Hall in Manor Lane every Friday night, known as the Black Cat Club.

The following year, The Beatles played at the Azena Ballroom in Gleadless - and it proved the turning point in his career.

He went on to arrange concerts at another venue in the city, the Blue Moon Club, where he attracted the likes of The Kinks, before he opened King Mojo Club in 1964.

Venues in Leeds and Manchester followed, before Stringfellow moved to London in 1980 and opened Stringfellows Covent Garden.

The Upper St Martin's Lane venue was an immediate hit, and became frequented by international film and rock stars, as did his subsequent clubs in New York, Miami and Los Angeles.

He had an eventful love life which saw him wed three times.

His five-year marriage to Norma Williams, whom he married in 1960, produced a daughter named Karen.

Son Scott resulted from his 1967 to 1989 marriage to Coral Wright.

In 2009, the nightclub pioneer married 27-year-old former Royal Ballet dancer Bella Wright and the pair's two children Rosabella and Angelo were born when he was in his 70s.

He was also grandfather to Taylor, Jaime, Thomas and Isabelle.