Sheffield nightclub applies to lift sniffer dog requirement imposed after drugs left two men critically ill

Sniffer dogs could soon no longer be required at a Sheffield nightclub where they have been used since two men fell critically ill after taking drugs.

Tank had agreed to a raft of new licensing conditions after police were called in July last year when the 20-year-olds, who were believed to have taken MDMA, fell ill outside the nightclub on Arundel Gate, beside the Odeon cinema in the city centre.

Well Versed Events has now applied to Sheffield Council for permission to lift some of those stipulations.

One of the conditions it wants removed is the requirement for a sniffer dog to be used at least 12 times a year until the end of this year and in accordance with the club’s ‘assessment of risk’ thereafter.

The others are the need for all staff involved in searches at the door to wear high-visibility vests identifying themselves as members of the search team and for members of the search team to be deployed within the premises wearing those same vests.

The other conditions which were accepted following the drugs scare, which the club has not applied to remove, include having at least one bouncer per 100 customers and enhanced searches, involving the removal of footwear and socks where necessary.

Emergency services were called after the men fell ill during the early hours of Saturday, July 15 last year, but police later said both men were recovering.

The Star has attempted to contact Tank, which has failed to respond.