'Amir' is fundraising to cover the cost of applying to the Home Office bring his family to safety.

An apprentice nurse and NHS healthcare assistant in Sheffield fears his young siblings are at risk of death at the hands of the Taliban.

The apprentice, known as Amir, has found out in recent months that his elder brother was arrested by the group, and his mother died shortly after.

He says on his fundraising page: “It is very hard for me to save for this application while I am still completing my nursing degree and I need to start the application as soon as possible.

“My kid brother and young sisters are now alone, homeless, vulnerable and really afraid, with nowhere to go and no one to help.

“If we don't manage to get them to safety, I fear every day that my sisters may be sexually assaulted or forced to marry Taliban fighters and that my little brother may be arrested and tortured and never seen again.”

In 2021, the family was forced from their home in Afghanistan by the Taliban, who beat and threatened to kill them, Amir said.

Amir needs to raise another £2,000 to cover the fees of an application to the Home Office to bring his siblings to safety in the UK, the youngest of whom is still a child.

Donations on his fundraising page go directly to his solicitor who, thanks to the generosity of Amir’s friends and donors, is already working on an application.

Amir came to the UK alone as a child after losing his father, who was abducted by a militant group and never seen again.

Clive Betts, MP for Sheffield South West, said: “Amir and his family are in an utterly desperate situation. They have already lost loved ones due to the barbaric regime the Taliban are presiding over.

"The Government has sadly moved focus to other issues while the Afghanistan evacuation and resettlement programme has been forgotten about. As a result, Amir is having to raise a significant amount of money himself to pay for his remaining family to escape their awful situation.