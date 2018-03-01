Sheffield NHS bosses issues hospital update amid snow and ice chaos

Hospital bosses in Sheffield are urging people to get in touch with them if they can't make their appointment today.

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, which run the Northern General, Royal Hallamshire and West Park hospitals, have said operations and appointments are NOT cancelled.

But NHS chiefs in the city said they will contact patients directly if this changes.

Community nurses are having to make many of their visits on foot and people are being urged to be patient. If they are unable to visit today, contact will be made.

Yesterday, hospital staff urged people not to attend A&E unless 'absolutely necessary'.

A Trust spokesman said: "Appointments and operations are taking place as normal at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals today thanks to the tremendous efforts of all our staff. If we have to change any appointments, we will contact patients affected directly.

"However we appreciate that patients may not be able to travel today and we want safety to be the priority for everyone. If patients do not feel able to attend their appointment or operation we would just ask them to call the number on their appointment letter to let us know as early as possible.

"Our community staff are continuing to make their essential visits today but many are having to do this on foot and so we are asking people to bear with us as there may be some delays. Where they are unable to visit, they will make telephone contact with patients to offer support."