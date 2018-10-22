Sheffield news LIVE: Yet more stabbings over the weekend | Concern for missing Sheffield man Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Welcome to The Star’s live blog providing the latest news, travel and weather updates as well as ongoing reaction to the biggest stories in Sheffield. Refresh the page for the latest updates. The scene in Stannington Road, Stannington following last night's double stabbing Police concerned for missing Sheffield man MADE IN SHEFFIELD: Boeing AND the man behind its new £40m factory