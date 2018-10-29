Sheffield news LIVE: Rotherham child sex abuse trial updates – jury to deliver verdicts Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Welcome to The Star’s live blog providing the latest news, travel and weather updates as well as ongoing reaction to the biggest stories in Sheffield and across South Yorkshire. Refresh the page for updates.Gang found guilty of child sexual exploitation in Rotherham Sheffield Crown Court Police probe into how man sustained serious injuries in Sheffield street Sheffield’s Christmas Light switch-on 2018: All the timings you need to know