Sheffield news LIVE: Police issue advice to fans ahead of Sheffield derby at Bramall Lane Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow our live blog for all the latest breaking news, traffic and travel from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire. Refresh the page for updates. Steel City Derby - Credit: Simon Bellis/Sportimage Sheffield derby: Advice for fans issued ahead of United v Wednesday game