Sheffield news: latest updates as man dies in city centre crash and driver is arrested
Updates from The Star team as a driver is arrested following a crash in Sheffield city centre in which a man in his 30s sadly died.
Friday, December 10
a plan to ban pavement parking across the city centre and a curfew on buses, which will no longer serve two Sheffield estates after dark following missile attacks by youths.
Sheffield news: latest updates after serious car crash closes roads in city centre
Last updated: Friday, 10 December, 2021, 14:20
Sheffield Council to return to Town Hall after spending tens of thousands on alternative venues
Sheffield Council has announced it will finally return to the Town Hall for full council meetings after spending tens of thousands of pounds on alternative venues.
It comes after two consecutive full council meetings were postponed due to the council failing to find a suitable venue in time, firstly when the meeting clashed with university graduations that had been planned months in advance and secondly, when it clashed with university staff strikes which had been planned weeks in advance.
Van driver caught by police using mobile phone on Sheffield's Ecclesall Road is slapped with hefty fine
This is the moment a van driver was caught by police using his mobile phone at the wheel on a busy Sheffield road.
Hanover Way crash: Driver arrested after man in his 30s dies in Sheffield collision
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following a car crash on Hanover Street in Sheffield last night.
At about 9pm yesterday, Thursday, December 9, a black Toyota MR2 was travelling along Hanover Way towards the Moore Street roundabout when it left the road before coming to rest in the subway at the junction with Headford Street.
Sheffield Game of Thrones star Sean Bean wins 'substantial' News of the World phone hacking settlement
Sheffield film and TV star Sean Bean has accepted ‘substantial damages’ over phone hacking by the News Of The World.
The Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings star was one of 15 celebrities to agree a settlement this week with the now-defunct paper’s publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN).
Hanover Way crash: Sheffield councillor calls for barriers at 'dangerous' site where car came off road
Calls have been made for barriers to be put up on Hanover Way in Sheffield city centre after the serious collision last night.
On Thursday, December 9, at around 9pm, a car left the road on the southbound side of Hanover Way, near the underpass running from Broomhall Street towards Headford Gardens.
Blow for Boris Johnson as Conservatives defeated by Labour and Lib Dems in Rotherham by-election
Rotherham Conservatives lost two seats in a by-election last night, to Labour and the Liberal Democrats.
Voters in Anston and Woodsetts, and Aughton and Swallownest, took to the polls to elect RMBC councillors after the resignation of Conservative councillors in both wards.
Concern for missing man Simon, 29, last seen in Sheffield city centre, as police issue appeal
Officers in Sheffield are appealing for help in finding a man last seen near the city centre.
Simon has not been seen since 3.15pm on Thursday, December 9.
The 29-year-old may be in and around the city centre, say police.
Man charged with GBH following alleged assault at JET petrol station on Northfield Road in Crookes, Sheffield
A 48-year-old man has been charged following an alleged assault at a petrol station in Sheffield.
Ian Askey, of Upper Greenhill Gardens, Matlock, Derbyshire, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol.
Missing Sheffield teenager found after police appeal
A missing teenager from Sheffield has been found following a police appeal
Officers had appealed for help to find Al’an, 16, who had last been seen at 1.40pm in Kasley Road on Tuesday, December 7.
Pavement parking ban planned across Sheffield city centre
Sheffield Council has revealed plans for a pavement parking ban covering the the city centre.
The proposed Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) will make it illegal to stop at any time on a path or verge around most streets in the centre of the city.
A notice published on the council’s website suggests the ban will be introduced from next year but no exact day was given.
Council officers said: “This type of parking is inconsiderate, causes risks to pedestrians and cyclists using a cycle track and limits accessibility.”