Sheffield news: latest updates after serious car crash closes roads in city centre

Updates from The Star team as police investigate a serious crash which closed a number of roads in Sheffield city centre.

By Robert Cumber
Friday, 10th December 2021, 9:03 am

This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Friday, December 10).

which also includes a plan to ban pavement parking across the city centre and a curfew on buses, which will no longer serve two Sheffield estates after dark following missile attacks by youths.

Police at the scene after a car came off the carriageway near the Hanover Way underpass in Sheffield city centre on Thursday night

  • A number of roads were closed after a car came off the carriageway near Hanover Way underpass
  • Buses to skip Sheffield estates in the evenings after attacks by yobs
  • Pavement parking ban planned for city centre
Pavement parking ban planned across Sheffield city centre

Sheffield Council has revealed plans for a pavement parking ban covering the the city centre.

The proposed Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) will make it illegal to stop at any time on a path or verge around most streets in the centre of the city.

A notice published on the council’s website suggests the ban will be introduced from next year but no exact day was given.

Council officers said: “This type of parking is inconsiderate, causes risks to pedestrians and cyclists using a cycle track and limits accessibility.”

New vote after talks to end Stagecoach bus strike

Passengers will learn today whether Stagecoach bus drivers have voted to accept a new pay offer aimed at ending further strike action.

The bus operator says it has made an improved offer which is being put to drivers by the union Unite.

A second week-long strike is due to begin this Sunday, December 12, if the new deal is rejected.

Roads closed after car comes off carriageway

A number of roads in Sheffield city centre had to be closed after a car came off the carriageway near the Hanover Way underpass.

Police said the incident involved a single vehicle leaving the carriageway on the ring road shortly after 9pm on Thursday evening.

