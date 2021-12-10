Sheffield news: latest updates after serious car crash closes roads in city centre
Updates from The Star team as police investigate a serious crash which closed a number of roads in Sheffield city centre.
This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Friday, December 10).
Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which also includes a plan to ban pavement parking across the city centre and a curfew on buses, which will no longer serve two Sheffield estates after dark following missile attacks by youths.
- A number of roads were closed after a car came off the carriageway near Hanover Way underpass
- Buses to skip Sheffield estates in the evenings after attacks by yobs
- Pavement parking ban planned for city centre
Pavement parking ban planned across Sheffield city centre
Sheffield Council has revealed plans for a pavement parking ban covering the the city centre.
The proposed Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) will make it illegal to stop at any time on a path or verge around most streets in the centre of the city.
A notice published on the council’s website suggests the ban will be introduced from next year but no exact day was given.
Council officers said: “This type of parking is inconsiderate, causes risks to pedestrians and cyclists using a cycle track and limits accessibility.”
New vote after talks to end Stagecoach bus strike
Passengers will learn today whether Stagecoach bus drivers have voted to accept a new pay offer aimed at ending further strike action.
The bus operator says it has made an improved offer which is being put to drivers by the union Unite.
A second week-long strike is due to begin this Sunday, December 12, if the new deal is rejected.
Roads closed after car comes off carriageway
A number of roads in Sheffield city centre had to be closed after a car came off the carriageway near the Hanover Way underpass.
Police said the incident involved a single vehicle leaving the carriageway on the ring road shortly after 9pm on Thursday evening.