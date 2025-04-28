Sheffield: Neighbouring properties could be converted into homes of 'multiple occupation' as plans submitted

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 28th Apr 2025, 07:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sheffield Council is considering a proposition to turn neighbouring three-storey properties into eight-bed ‘homes of multiple occupation’.

One of the houses on City Road - number 392 - is currently a six-bedroom property, with three bedrooms on both the first floor and in the loft.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

However new propositions would see a two storey rear extension built, allowing the placement of two new bedrooms and en-suites in each room.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Extensive work on the interior would also take place, with the current ground floor living room at the front of the house being turned into a bedroom while kitchen facilities are installed on both the first and second floors.

Neighbouring properties could be turned into eight-bedroom HMOs as developers put forward new plansNeighbouring properties could be turned into eight-bedroom HMOs as developers put forward new plans
Neighbouring properties could be turned into eight-bedroom HMOs as developers put forward new plans | Google Maps/JWH Design

In this new plan, living room facilities would be moved to the basement, with a further toilet and laundry room placed in the underground area.

Minor alterations to the front windows will also be made to make the spaces adequate for this new purpose.

A similar application was granted conditionally at the address last year, however since then slight alterations have been made and developers purchased the neighbouring 394 that they also hope to turn into an eight-bed HMO.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Decisions by the council are expected over the next few weeks.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:HMOWork

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice