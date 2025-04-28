Sheffield: Neighbouring properties could be converted into homes of 'multiple occupation' as plans submitted
One of the houses on City Road - number 392 - is currently a six-bedroom property, with three bedrooms on both the first floor and in the loft.
However new propositions would see a two storey rear extension built, allowing the placement of two new bedrooms and en-suites in each room.
Extensive work on the interior would also take place, with the current ground floor living room at the front of the house being turned into a bedroom while kitchen facilities are installed on both the first and second floors.
In this new plan, living room facilities would be moved to the basement, with a further toilet and laundry room placed in the underground area.
Minor alterations to the front windows will also be made to make the spaces adequate for this new purpose.
A similar application was granted conditionally at the address last year, however since then slight alterations have been made and developers purchased the neighbouring 394 that they also hope to turn into an eight-bed HMO.
Decisions by the council are expected over the next few weeks.
