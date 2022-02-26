Cold War predictions drawn up in secret by the British government reveal the extent of a Russian nuclear strike on the UK.

At the height of nuclear tensions in the 1970s and 80s, at least 38 towns and cities were feared to be at risk from a strike from the Soviet Union – and Sheffield was one of the key targets.

Dozens of army, navy and air force bases were also earmarked for destruction.

1980s drama Threads depicted a nuclear attack on Sheffield.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously made no secret of the fact he is willing to use nukes and relations between the UK and Russia have reached new lows over the recent invasion of Ukraine.

UK defence officials drew up a list of 106 locations they believed were a target for Russia - marking them as 'probable nuclear targets.'

The full list of UK towns and cities listed was Central London, Cheltenham, Edinburgh, Nottingham, Teeside, Coventry, Wolverhampton, Leicester, Stoke-on-Trent, Belfast, Huddersfield, Sunderland, Gillingham, Rochester, Chatham, Maidstone, Glasgow, Birmingham, Liverpool, Cardiff, Manchester, Southampton, Leeds, Newcastle/Gateshead, Bristol, Sheffield, Swansea, Hull, Catterick, York, Preston, Cambridge, Dover, Reading, Salcombe, Brecon, Kidderminster and Armagh.

Alongside these major population centres were 23 RAF bases, 14 USAF bases, 10 radar stations, 8 military command centres, and 13 Royal Navy bases.

It is not known if the list of probable targets has changed since the Cold War.

Famously, 1984 television drama Threads showed the attack and aftermath of nuclear war following a nuclear bomb blitz on Sheffield.

Both Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and leader of the opposition Sir Keir Starmer have condemned the brutal attack on Ukraine as Russian forces launched missile strikes on Kyiv and attempted to claim the capital.

The documents, currently held by the National Archives and now declassified, predicted up to 150 nuclear missiles and an unknown number of nuclear launches from submarines could hit the UK.