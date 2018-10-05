Sheffield named as one of safest places to live in UK

Sheffield has been named as one of the safest places to live in the UK, according to a new study by comparison site Compare the Market.

Whether you’re raising a family or living alone, safety and security are a vital feature of any property.

Sheffield has been named one of the top 15 safest places to live in the UK

You want to know that you won’t be robbed, struck by lightning, or have your house collapse, and in the case of a crisis, that help will reach you quickly.

The study, which compared 30 largest cities in the UK has now identified the safest places to live, so you can put your mind at ease when moving.

It analysed factors such as local crime, property age and ground movement, A&E response times – as well as doctors per person in the local area - and the frequency of thunderstorms in that area, to provide a comprehensive insight into the safety of the UK.

Sheffield was ranked 12th overall for risk-free living, with Birmingham bagging the top spot as the most strong and stable location, followed by Belfast, Derby, Plymouth and Manchester

On the other hand, London fares poorly, ranking 21 out of the 30 most populous locations.

The overall data is broken down into four parts – crime, weather, healthcare and property allowing comparison of each city within the chosen category.

Compare the Market say they looked at factors other than crime, as they thought there was more to what makes an area safe such as access to medical care and risk of extreme weather.

Sheffield ranked within the top 10 cities for crime, with an average crime rate of 198 cases per 100,000 of population, falling behind Leeds with only 22 cases.

However, when looking at healthcare services the city does not fair as well, with residents waiting on average 5.53 minutes for an ambulance, and 78% of ambulances responding to request in less than eight minutes.

And the comprehensive insight into safety also showed that Sheffield was one of the cities most at risk of thunderstorms.

House prices were included in the study, but were not used in the calculations for safety.

These figures showed that Sheffield has one of the highest average house prices across the 30 cities studied, coming in at £163,005.

But, with 0% ground movement and an average property age of 52 years, Sheffield is a good option for both renters or buyers.

Where Sheffield ranks for each category:

Crime (Ranked 10 out of 30 overall – 198 cases per 100,000 population)

Weather (Ranked number 6 out of 30 overall)

Healthcare (Ranked number 20 out of 30 overall)

Property (Ranked number 27 out of 30 overall)

To view the data click here.