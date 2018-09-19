Sheffield named as one of cheapest places in UK to die

Sheffield has been named as one of the cheapest places in the UK to die.

Statistics show that cremation fees across the city’s three crematoria are among some of the lowest in Britain.

Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium in Sheffield.

The figures, prepared by funeral specialists Urns For Ashes, revealed that the cremation fee at Grenoside Crematorium is £740 while at Hutcliffe Wood and City Road the cost is £824.

Rotherham offers South Yorkshire’s most expensive cremations at £943 while in Doncaster and Barnsley the fees are £715 and £707 respectively.

The latest available statistics show that there were more than 2,000 cremations at Grenoside during 2017 (the latest available statistics), making it Sheffield’s busiest crematorium.

Hutcliffe Wood saw 1,752 cremations while City Road dealt with 1,355 cremations in the same period.

Locally, Doncaster’s Rose Hill Crematorium was the busiest in South Yorkshire – with more deaths handled at the premises than crematoria in Sheffield, Barnsley and Rotherham.

The figures, prepared by funeral specialists Urns For Ashes, showed that 2,550 cremations took place at Rose Hill during 2017, a 0.87% increase on the 2016 figure of 2,528.

It put Doncaster far ahead of the national average for cremations – which was 1,607.

In total, there were more than 467,000 cremations at the UK’s 290 crematoria during 2017.

Locally, Barnsley saw the biggest increase in cremations – with nearly 10% more in the town during 2017 than the previous year.

Rotherham saw a decrease in the number of people cremated from 1,978 to 1,913.

A spokesman for Urns for Ashes said: "The cremation rate has picked up in the last 10 years, along with the price.

“This, we believe is in part to the rising cost of funerals. It is becoming a lot more expensive to bury the deceased and this has caused a rise in not just normal cremations, but also cheaper cremation services including direct cremations.

“Direct cremations are services that exclude everything that isn’t essential. No service, no funeral director, no flowers, no family or friends at the cremation"