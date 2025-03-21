Sheffield named among best places to live in the North by The Sunday Times

It’s official...although we already knew it!

Sheffield has today been named one of the best places to live in the North and Northeast today in The Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2025 guide, reaffirming its reputation as a thriving city with a strong community spirit.

While Ilkley, West Yorkshire, claimed the regional winner title, Sheffield’s inclusion in the prestigious list highlights its resurgence in recent years.

“Sheffield has the best state schools in Yorkshire, 80 public parks, and the Peak District on its doorstep,” the guide states.

“And despite the best efforts of some, it still has more trees per head of population than any other city in Europe.”

Beyond its natural and academic advantages, the city is experiencing a cultural renaissance, with creative industries flourishing and regeneration projects breathing new life into once-overlooked areas.

“A combination of burgeoning creative industries and judicious regeneration is relighting Sheffield’s fire, bringing a wave of cinnamon buns, sourdough and single-origin coffee in its wake,” the guide continues.

Areas such as Hillsborough and Oughtibridge are now gaining attention as desirable locations, with new cafés and independent shops, along with community initiatives enhancing the city’s appeal.

The guide, which features 72 locations across the UK, assesses factors such as schools, transport links, cultural offerings, broadband speeds and community spirit.

Other Northern locations featured include Hebden Bridge, Ripon and Morpeth.

The judges looked for thriving locations with a strong sense of community rather than famous names with high house prices- meaning that many previous winners, such as York Winchester and Altrincham did not make the list.

Helen Davies, editorial projects director and Best Places to Live editor, said: “It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the world, but there’s much to celebrate close to home—from blooming verges and volunteer-run cafés to repair hubs and new rail stations.

“What makes our guide unique is that we actually visit all the places we choose and talk to locals to find out what life is really like there.”

The full list of north and northeast locations in alphabetical order is as follows:

Ilkley, West Yorkshire (regional winner)

Easingwold, North Yorkshire

Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire

Horsforth, Leeds

Morpeth, Northumberland

Ripon, North Yorkshire

Sheffield, South Yorkshire

Tynemouth, Tyne and Wear

While Ilkley was named the regional winner, the title of the UK’s best place to live went to Saffron Walden in Essex, which was praised for its historic charm, excellent schools and emerging foodie scene. Its proximity to both Cambridge and London also earned it some extra points.

For Sheffield residents, this recognition is another sign of the city’s continued transformation, proving that the Steel City is as strong and vibrant as ever.