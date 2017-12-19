Sheffield Muslim charity leader condemns 'suspected Islamist terror plot in the city'

The leader of a Sheffield Muslim organisation has said a suspected Islamist terror plot in the city has 'sent a shiver down his spine'.

Armed officers carried out a number of huge raids across properties in Sheffield and one in Chesterfield this morning.

Four men were arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences in the early-morning raids, including at properties in Burngreave and Meersbrook.

Attacks have already taken place in London and Manchester this year while a further nine plots have been foiled since the Westminster atrocity in March.

Muhammad Ali, chairperson of the Pakistan Muslim Centre, has condemned another possible Islamist terror plot and stressed that Muslims provide a 'huge benefit to Britain'.

He said: "It's shocking having to witness something of this natureShef so close to the festive season and with Christmas, everyone working towards having a good time off, enjoying the festivities.

"As the news comes out that there have been four arrests into this activity, it sends shivers down your spine that this can still happen.

"I think generally, all the community are feeling really saddened having to witness this over and over again but the police have moved swiftly to act.

"It's very difficult to face this. I spend time every morning going round my neighbours dropping Christmas cards off so this does not represent the Muslim community at all.

"They are criminals and they need to be brought to justice."

The Pakistan Muslim Centre (PMC) is a charity aiming to provide opportunities and services to the community of Sheffield and its surrounding areas 'regardless of their ethnicity, culture, religion, sexuality, age or background.'

Mr Ali stressed that the group is bringing huge benefits to the Sheffield community and condemned the work of 'a few criminals who push the good news away'.

He said: ""There's a tremendous benefit that the Muslim community bring to Britain. There's a lot of work going on at neighbourhood level."

"We have held Christmas parties and invited local people to come in. So there's a lot of good work going on.

"But there's also a feeling that when this happens it pushes the good work away and this is all at the forefront.

"We know though that we will not let these people win and we will work together to live in harmony and make Britain safe."