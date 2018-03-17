Sheffield musicians unite at tree campaigners' concert

Sheffield music royalty including Jarvis Cocker, Pulp's Nick Banks and the Reverend and the Makers' Jon McClure all united for a concert to raise funds for campaigners fighting the ongoing tree felling works across the city.

The Everly Pregnant Brothers also performed at the sold-out Get Off Our Trees fundraising event at Sheffield City Hall on Friday night.

Heather Russell, who attending the concert, said: "It was a fantastic night. It was lovely to see many people that you see on the streets, sometimes in difficult situations, enjoying themselves and having fun.

"The music was fantastic and the Everly Pregnant Brothers were hilarious. It was the first time I had seen them but they were brilliant."

The total amount of money raised at the event was still not known but Ms Russell said there was plenty of support.

She added: "It was great to see Jarvis Cocker and others support our campaign and hopefully people will be tweeting pictures and it will help spread the message."

Sheffield Council's Cabinet member for environment and Street Scene, Coun Bryan Lodge, said: "Whilst we fully support campaigning and peaceful protest, unlawful behaviour displayed by some members of the protest group is in breach of a High Court injunction and cannot be tolerated.

"Following two individuals being given suspended prison sentences, along with costs totalling £27k owed to the Council, we hope that any funds raised through this event will go towards the money which is ultimately owed to the taxpayers of Sheffield."