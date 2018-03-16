Sheffield musicians to hold charity concert for tree campaigners

Sheffield music stars will unite tonight for a concert to raise funds for campaigners fighting against the ongoing felling of trees in the city.

Jarvis Cocker, Pulp's Nick Banks, Jon McClure, of Reverend and the Makers and the Everly Pregnant Brothers will all perform at the Get Off Our Trees fundraising event at Sheffield City Hall.

Tickets for the concert have sold out and Chris Rust, co-chairman of Sheffield Tree Action Groups, said the musicians had organised the event themselves to help fund STAG's campaign.

Mr Rust said STAG had not yet decided what any money raised would be used for but added it could be used to help fund the campaigners' legal costs.

Coun Bryan Lodge, Sheffield Council's Cabinet member for environment and Street Scene, said: "Whilst we fully support campaigning and peaceful protest, unlawful behaviour displayed by some members of the protest group is in breach of a High Court injunction and cannot be tolerated.

"Following two individuals being given suspended prison sentences, along with costs totalling £27k owed to the Council, we hope that any funds raised through this event will go towards the money which is ultimately owed to the taxpayers of Sheffield."

The concert will begin at 9.30pm.