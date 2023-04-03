Sheffield musician Daz Cadwallander releases new music ahead of milestone Leadmill show

Rising star in the Sheffield music scene, Daz Cadwallander, has just released a new single 'I Feel Alive', ahead of his upcoming gig at iconic venue The Leadmill in February 2024 with support from Caleb Francis.

Daz said: "The big one is The Leadmill, our biggest gig to date and a monumental moment for me, my family and the lads. It's been a dream for many years to stand on that same spot where previous bands have headlined that same stage when I've been in the crowd at their shows. The prospect of that excites me."

In 2022, Daz and a host of local musicians were involved in a fundraising campaign the save the venue from closure, so it has a special place in his heart, making the show in June even more meaningful to Daz.

The newest music release from Daz showcases a different side to the talented Yorkshire singer-songwriter, whose latest offering 'I Feel Alive' is a beautifully touching acoustic guitar and piano-driven tune with honest and heartfelt lyrics and an emotionally powerful vocal delivery which allows us a glimpse of his vulnerability.

2021 and 2022 were stellar years for Daz, which saw him perform at the O2 Academy Sheffield, TRAMLINES festival, and support Tom Hingley of 90's indie icons, Inspiral Carpets among his many other shows and music releases.

BBC RADIO Sheffield have taken a shine to Daz and his music, supporting his new releases as well as having him appear as a special guest on multiple shows and live interviews. They have tipped him for big things in 2023!

Other notable highlights in his career include a headline slot in Sheffield at Record Junkee, which sold out in a week, TRAMLINES festival at the Crystal Stage, Factory in Manchester, NETWORK in Sheffield supporting The Complete Stone Roses, an appearance at Live In Barnsley Festival, where he headlined the event, and two headline shows at the O2 ACADEMY Sheffield. His previous release, a song written about the struggles with addiction experienced by his brother, received national recognition with support from the legendary John Kennedy on Radio X.

It's clear that with each new song and his ever-increasing fanbase behind him, Daz continues to impress as his reputation in the UK's independent music scene takes him to lofty new heights in his career. He is destined for a very promising future, so remember the name.

Ticket details for the Leadmill show will be on sale at a date to be announced.

