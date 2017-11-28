Sheffield musician and singer songwriter supports 90s pop icons Steps on UK tour

A Sheffield singer songwriter and musician has embarked on his biggest tour to date - with 90s pop icons Steps.

Max Restaino, aged 21, is touring the country on their sold out arena tour, Party On The Dance Floor, which is part of their 20th anniversary celebrations.

Mum Karen said the tour is the biggest production Max has taken part in during his career and has involved him putting on his dancing shoes.

She said: "He is going down really well. His music really lends itself well with Steps because of it being pop music.

"It is the biggest production tour and the most expensive that he has been part of.

"Max plays instruments and usually tours with his band but because it was Steps they wanting things in keeping so he has had to put his dance shoes on and learn choreography which has been a bit of a learning curve."

Max trained at Eliot Kennedy’s world-famous Steelworks studio in Sheffield and has worked with Gary Barlow, Donny Osmond and Peter Kay.

Last year he supported X factor star Rebecca Ferguson on her 20-date UK tour.

Karen added: "He was lucky enough to get onto the Rebecca Ferguson tour and because it went down so well it stood him in good stead for getting on the Steps tour.

"He has earned himself a reputation of being an energetic and lively performer.

"His agent approached Steps and they said they'd love to have him on board.

"What they loved was that they are on their 20th anniversary tour so Max was just born when they were first around and they said it was nice to have him out there because he is the equivalent to them 20 years ago."

Max is also creating waves around the UK with his album The Time It Takes, which was released on November 24.