Sheffield music star Jon McClure in Twitter row with Gary Lineker over Jeremy Corbyn

The pair crossed swords on social media over the Labour leader’s Brexit policy – with the Match of The Day presenter accusing the politician of fudging his views on Britain’s departure from the EU.

But the singer hit back and defended Mr Corbyn, describing him as ‘honest.’

Jon McClure and Gary Lineker traded blows on Twitter.

The spat began when Lineker took to Twitter and wrote: “All I keep seeing is politician after politician, on all sides, refusing to answer simple questions or deflecting them.

“Why would they think that this helps them? Just makes them appear evasive, untrustworthy and weak. Country is crying out for some honesty and straight-talking.”

The ‘Reverend’ replied: “What hasn’t Corbyn been honest about mate?”

But the sports presenter was quick to reply, writing: “Ah come on. You really asking that? Tribalism shouldn’t make us blind. He’s fudged every question on his real Brexit views from day one.”

McClure came straight back, replying: “He’s always been honest that he is skeptical of much of what the EU does but enjoys the social cohesion aspects

“The policy is dead simple and I’d go as far as to say that certain media outlets are actively straining to miss the point.”

He later added: “Nothing complicated about giving people an informed choice. He’s skeptical about the commitment to capital in every eventuality.

“The idea that we must all be 10/10 for or 0/10 is utterly childish in my opinion. I myself like lots of what the EU do. Other bits I’m not as fond of.”

It is not the first time the singer has clashed with a high-profile media celebrity.