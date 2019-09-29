Sheffield music festival cancelled due to 'awful' weather conditions

Bass In The Park was due to be held at Ponderosa Park today. Picture: Sheffield City Council

Organisers of the Bass In The Park festival, which was due to take place at Ponderosa Park today, took the ‘final decision’ to cancel the popular event at 10.30pm last night, due to the heavy rain and thunderstorms which are forecast for today.

Among the acts due to perform at Bass In The Park were: DJ EZ; Andy C; Mistajam and Crazy Cousinz.

A spokesman for Bass In The Park said on its website and social media channels last night: “Due to severe weather conditions at Ponderosa Park (Sheffield) over the past week and heavy rain during today’s Fire In The Park event with thunder storms and more heavy rain forecasted for the next 24 hours Bass In The Park 2019 has been cancelled.

“Following full consultation with all of the relevant authorities including independent safety advisors, Sheffield council, emergency services and health and safety officials a final decision was made ‪at 10.30 this evening‬.

“The safety of you, the fans and attendees, as well as performers and crew comes first, and the potential risk is too severe for the event to go ahead at this time.

“Refund advice will be shared as soon as possible - please follow Bass In The Parks’ social media for official updates.

“We sincerely regret the disappointment to fans, and apologise for any disruption caused to local businesses, performers and crew who were looking forward to Bass In The Park as much as we were.”

A spokesman for Sheffield City Council said on Twitter: “Please note this event is cancelled because of the awful weather and conditions on site. Please spread the word.”

A number of festival-goers took to the event’s social media page to share their disappointment.

Lindsey Duffy said she did not believe those attending would be too concerned about a ‘bit of rain and mud’.

She added: “What happened to 'we've got you covered?’”

“Can't say I'm not gutted after weeks of planning & outfits/ boots bought.

“Feel sorry for those travelling from out of Sheffield.”

Commenting on the wet weather conditions during yesterday’s Fire In The Park festival, Cheryl said: “Yeah it was clearly a danger zone from 4pm as I watched from flat. People slipping constantly it needed closing today don't know how people wasn't seriously hurt.”