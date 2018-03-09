Sheffield murder victim was the father of three young children

A Sheffield man knifed in a city street was the father of three young children, it has emerged today.

Jarvin Blake, aged 22, was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Burngreave, yesterday morning.

Today, as detectives try to piece together the circumstances surrounding his murder and appealed for anyone with information to come forward, they revealed that he had three young children, all under the age of five.

Jarvin's family is said to be devastated at his death.

Jarvin was rushed to hospital after violence flared at the junction of Brackley Street and Catherine Street at 3.20pm.

Medics battled to save him but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 23-year-old man seriously injured in the attack remains in hospital this morning in a stable condition.

The crime scene remains cordoned off and under police guard as the murder probe gathers pace.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Just before 3.20pm yesterday, police were called by ambulance staff to reports of a stabbing in Brackley Street at its junction with Catherine Street, Burngreave, Sheffield.

"A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his upper body but pronounced dead shortly after. A 23-year-old man who sustained injuries arising out of the same incident is in hospital, where his condition is described as serious but stable.

"Detectives are carrying out enquiries and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. There are also increased police patrols in the area, to reassure the public."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 593 of March 8.