Sheffield murder victim named as suspect remains in custody

Detectives investigating the murder of a Sheffield man have formally named the victim as Glenn Boardman as they continue to quiz a suspect on suspicion of stabbing him to death.

Mr Boardman's body was found at a house on Steven Close, Chapeltown, just before 12.30am on Tuesday, June 26.

A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of stab wounds,.

A 50-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder currently remains in police custody.

Specialist officers are working with and providing support to Mr Boardman’s family, who have asked for their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Handley, senior investigating officer, said: “We are still in the very early stages of our investigation and are currently progressing a number of lines of enquiry to understand the exact circumstances of the incident.

“There is a dedicated team of officers working to review CCTV and forensic evidence, and I would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident to please report it.

“This incident occurred at a property on a cul-de-sac and anyone who may have seen anything, even if they believe it to be irrelevant is asked to contact police.”

A cordon remains in place around the property and anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 29 of June 26.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.