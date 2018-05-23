Sheffield murder victim named

A Sheffield murder victim has been named as a teenager from the city.

Ryan Jowle, named locally, was knifed on Tannery Close, Woodhouse, at around 11.10pm on Tuesday

The 19-year-old was found in a flat on the street and taken to the Northern General Hospital but died of his injuries in the early hours of this morning.

People living around the murder scene named the victim.

A huge police cordon remains in place on Tannery Close and Tannery Park.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,030 of May 22.