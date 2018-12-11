A Sheffield man is still on the run 21 weeks to the day after a brutal murder.

Abdi Ali, known on the streets as 'Madman,' is wanted by Humberside Police over the murder of 47-year-old Shaun Lyall, who was attacked in his home in Cleethorpes, on Tuesday, July 17.

Murder suspect Abdi Ali

He died of multiple injuries inflicted by a range of weapons, with detectives believing that a number of people were involved in the violence.

Ali, aged 28, is believed to hold vital information about the murder and a £5,000 reward has been offered by Crimestoppers for information leading to his arrest.

He was born in Somalia but moved to Sheffield as a child and spent most of his life there until he moved to the east coast over the summer.

Detectives said he has links to the Shirecliffe and Pitsmoor areas of Sheffield.

Ali, who also uses the names 'Johnny' and 'Gulaid,’ has a distinctive gold front tooth, which detectives suspect may have been removed or covered with a veneer to help disguise his appearance while he is on the run.

Posting on Facebook, murder victim Mr Lyall’s mum, Serena Lyall‎ said: “21 weeks ago my life changed forever. I lost my only son, murdered by violent attackers.

“Beaten with ‘blunt and sharp pointed weapons,’ I can only imagine what they were.

“I don’t even know the full extent of his injuries. I was never allowed to see him.”

She urged anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ali to come forward.

Call Humberside Police on 101 and quote incident number 517 of July 17.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111