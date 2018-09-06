Sheffield murder suspect still on the run

A man wanted for questioning over a Sheffield murder remains on the run this morning.

Detectives believe 29-year-old Ahmed Farrah, also known as Reggie, could hold vital information about the murder of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett last month.

Ahmed Farrah

Kavan, 21, was stabbed to death in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 14 and died in hospital four days later.

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and three boys - two aged 17 and one aged 16 - arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob, have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detectives piecing together Kavan’s last known movements know he was with relatives an hour before he was stabbed in his chest but are still trying to establish why he was in the alleyway where he was knifed.

Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore, the senior investigating officer working on the case, said Farrah, who is known to frequent the Broomhall area, ‘knows he is wanted’ and is ‘deliberately avoiding’ the police.

She has warned that anyone found to be helping him evade arrest faces prosecution.

Members of the public who spot Farrah are urged to call 999.

Anyone with information as to where he might be should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or the incident room to speak to detectives directly on 01709 443507.

Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.