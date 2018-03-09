Sheffield murder: Everything we know so far about fatal Burngreave stabbing

Have your say

A local community is in shock this morning following the murder of a popular young man in Sheffield yesterday afternoon.

Jarvin Blake was stabbed to death following an altercation in Brackley Street at the junction with Catherine Street in Burngreave at 3.20pm yesterday.

A 23-year-old man injured in the same incident was also taken to hospital with knife wounds, where he remained last night in a serious but stable condition.

Police officers remain at the scene this morning and a corden is still in place.

Hundreds of tributes have already poured in for the 22-year-old father on Facebook.

