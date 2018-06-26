SHEFFIELD MURDER: Everything we know so far

A man is under arrest this morning on suspicion of the murder of another man in Sheffield.

This is what is known so far:

Steven Close, Chapeltown

- Emergency services discovered the body of a man in a house in Steven Close, Chapeltown, at 12.30am today.

- South Yorkshire Police said the man was found fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

- Detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding the death have not yet released the murder victim's name or age.

- A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is due to be quizzed later today.

- A police cordon has been erected around the house where the body was found.

- Officers are standing guard while enquiries are carried out in and around the property.

- The police cordon is expected to remain in place for most of the day while detectives attempt to piece together exactly what happened.

- Forensic experts in white suits are examining the crime scene.

- Police chiefs have warned of an increased police presence in Chapeltown today following the discovery of the body.

- Detectives have issued an appeal for information from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in Chapeltown last night or this morning.

- Anyone with information should all South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 29 of June 26. Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.